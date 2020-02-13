Bitcoin (on Coinbase) tests the 100 hour MA and bounces

However the current price is down about $136 at $10,257.52. The good news for the bulls/buyers is that the dip came down to test its 100 hour moving average (blue line currently at $10119.95) and found buyers. Risk is defined and limited at the level. The price has moved higher.





That is good news for now. However should the 100 hour moving average be broken, and followed by a break of the 200 hour moving average and trendline both centered around the $9954.64, the waters would muddy (on the break of the 100 hour MA), and then more bearish (on the break of the 200 hour MA and the trend line).





For now, however, the buyers are holding onto control.



