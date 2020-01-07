Bitcoin moves above $8000 for the first times since November 21

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Cryptocurrency

Moves above 100 day MA on Coinbase at $7946.75


Moves above 100 day MA on Coinbase at $7946.75
The price of bitcoin on Coinbase just moved above the $8000 level for the 1st time since November 21. The current price is trading at $8072. The high price just reached $8090 after cracking above the $8000 level.

In the process the price has also moved above its 100 day moving average on Coinbase exchange (7 day trading week) at $7947.27.  The price has not been above its 100 days moving average since October 28. 

Bullish

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose