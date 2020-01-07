Bitcoin moves above $8000 for the first times since November 21

Moves above 100 day MA on Coinbase at $7946.75









The price of bitcoin on Coinbase just moved above the $8000 level for the 1st time since November 21. The current price is trading at $8072. The high price just reached $8090 after cracking above the $8000 level.





In the process the price has also moved above its 100 day moving average on Coinbase exchange (7 day trading week) at $7947.27. The price has not been above its 100 days moving average since October 28.





Bullish