Bitcoin slips as CFTC probes BitMEX over client trades

Bitcoin is now down by 2.5% on the day, erasing earlier gains

The move lower comes as the CFTC is investigating crypto exchange BitMEX as to whether or not the exchange broke rules by allowing Americans to trade on the platform, which isn't registered in the agency. For some context, BitMEX is one of the more popular exchanges in Asia for trading cryptocurrencies.





I doubt that this will lead to anything too serious as these probes often don't ever lead to allegations and charges of misconduct.



