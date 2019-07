Bitcoin down 1.5% today

Bitcoin fell as low as $10,147 earlier today but has rebounded to $10,292. Selling came earlier on fresh talk of crypto trading bans in India.





An inter-ministerial committee set up by former Indian finance minister Arun Jaitley recommended a ban on bitcoin. It's not a change in law but the committee recommends drafting a law that would bar crypto firms from the Indian financial system.





Here is the intraday chart: