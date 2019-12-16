Bitcoin slumps below $7000 in crypto selloff

Bitcoin under pressure





Bitcoin has come under increasing pressure in the past few minutes in a quick fall to $6908 from $7100. The move hit over about five minutes and was likely technical. The December low of $7091 was broken and that set of a cascade of selling through $7000.





Bloomberg is out with a story about the continuing weight of the PlusToken scam but that's nothing new.







The big level to watch from here is the November low of $6530 but there is a fair amount of breathing room before we get there.





One date to circle is December 27. That's the expiration of the on-the-run futures contract.

