Crypto news - Visa, Mastercard, reconsider involvement in Facebook's Libra network
The Wall Street Journal report second thoughts from big payment companies on the cryptocurrency.
- Visa, Mastercard and other key financial partners that signed on to help build and maintain the Libra payments network are reconsidering their involvement following backlash from U.S. and European government officials, according to people familiar with the matter.
- Wary of attracting regulatory scrutiny, executives of some of Libra's backers have declined Facebook's requests to publicly support the project, the people said.
- Their reluctance has Facebook scrambling to keep Libra on track.
