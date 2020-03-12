Cryptocurrencies see a quick plunge with Bitcoin briefly dipping under $6,000

First time that Bitcoin fell below $6,000 since May last year

More liquidation for cash? Or just your typical dump again in the crypto world?





But whatever it is, the move is quite a big one relative to what is happening with all other financial assets over the past two weeks. Bitcoin plunged by over 20% while Ethereum also saw a 25% drop on the day, with the big portion of the fall happening in the past hour.





These are volatile times in the market and it looks like cryptocurrencies are no different.



