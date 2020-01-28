Deutsche Bank say a new digital currency could become mainstream within the next 2 years

Deutsche Bank have been producing a series of reports on cryptocurrency.

In the first paper from the bank they assessed many existing cryptocurrencies, as being too volatile to be used as a viable means of payment or as a store of value

The second paper said cash had beneifits ensuring it'd be used for decades to come





They've popped out the third one now, saying digital currencies could combine the convenience of electronic payments with the privacy of cash payments.





Also said of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs)

If fully rolled out central banks could make interest-bearing accounts available to every one

commercial banks would not be "vulnerable to bank runs"

governments would not be forced into a
















