ECB, BOE, BOJ, SNB, BOC, Riksbank form group to share experience on digital currencies

Author: Justin Low | Category: Cryptocurrency

BOE says that the central banks involved are to assess potential cases for central bank digital currencies

The central bank digital currency group is to be headed by former ECB governing council member, Benoit Coeure, and will also be collaborating with the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) on their undertakings.

This seems like an interesting little project but I highly doubt we will see any concrete developments to actually move towards a digital currency at this stage. But it is definitely something to keep an eye out for in case things start to change in the future of money.
ForexLive
 
