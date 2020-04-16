Facebook revamps libra, plans multiple single-currency coins

Aims to launch in late-2020

Facebook's Libra Association says it has tightened security in response to regulators and that it's int talk with the Swiss for a payments licence. It hopes to launch the cryptocurrency late this year with multiple single-currency coins.





Libra has morphed into a competitor for things like tether. Previously, the plan was to value libra against a basket of currencies but now the plan is to launch a number of different currencies. However their is still hope for a longer-temp digital composite currency.





Another change is that Libra's blockchain won't be open, anyone who wants to verify transactions will need certain approvals, which are unclear.

