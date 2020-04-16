Facebook revamps libra, plans multiple single-currency coins

Author: Adam Button | Category: Cryptocurrency

Aims to launch in late-2020

Facebook's Libra Association says it has tightened security in response to regulators and that it's int talk with the Swiss for a payments licence. It hopes to launch the cryptocurrency late this year with multiple single-currency coins.

Libra has morphed into a competitor for things like tether. Previously, the plan was to value libra against a basket of currencies but now the plan is to launch a number of different currencies. However their is still hope for a longer-temp digital composite currency.

Another change is that Libra's blockchain won't be open, anyone who wants to verify transactions will need certain approvals, which are unclear.

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose