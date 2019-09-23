German media report that USD will be 50% backing for Facebook crypto Libra
Weekend report in Reuters on the cryptocurrency, citing Speigel
US dollar will make up 50 percent of the basket of currencies backing Facebook's planned digital coin Libra
euro, yen, sterling and Singapore dollar comprising the rest
yuan will not be included
Exclusion of yuan "could help smooth the planned cryptocurrency's path in the United States" says Reuters
More:
- US dollar would make up 50 percent of the basket
- euro with 18 percent
- yen with 14 percent
- GBP 11 percent
- SGD 7 percent
