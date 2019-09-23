German media report that USD will be 50% backing for Facebook crypto Libra

Weekend report in Reuters on the cryptocurrency, citing Speigel

US dollar will make up 50 percent of the basket of currencies backing Facebook's planned digital coin Libra

euro, yen, sterling and Singapore dollar comprising the rest

yuan will not be included





Exclusion of yuan "could help smooth the planned cryptocurrency's path in the United States" says Reuters





More:

