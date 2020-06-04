Here is a $20K forecast for Bitcoin by year end

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Cryptocurrency

Analysts at Bloomberg are projecting BTC to return to its highs by the end of 2020

  • say that the crypto has many favorable factors, both fundamental and technical 
  • and that "something needs to go really wrong for bitcoin to not appreciate" 
  • "Bitcoin will approach the record high of about $20,000 this year, in our view, if it follows 2016's trend"
Also that maturation of the cryptocurrency is fuelled by 
  • growing acceptance of digital currencies
  • the ability to trade bitcoin futures
  • a steady decline in volatility
  • should all help it appreciate. 
BTC 20k



