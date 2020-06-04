Here is a $20K forecast for Bitcoin by year end
Analysts at Bloomberg are projecting BTC to return to its highs by the end of 2020
- say that the crypto has many favorable factors, both fundamental and technical
- and that "something needs to go really wrong for bitcoin to not appreciate"
- "Bitcoin will approach the record high of about $20,000 this year, in our view, if it follows 2016's trend"
Also that maturation of the cryptocurrency is fuelled by
- growing acceptance of digital currencies
- the ability to trade bitcoin futures
- a steady decline in volatility
- should all help it appreciate.