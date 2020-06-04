Here is a $20K forecast for Bitcoin by year end

Analysts at Bloomberg are projecting BTC to return to its highs by the end of 2020

say that the crypto has many favorable factors, both fundamental and technical

and that "something needs to go really wrong for bitcoin to not appreciate"

"Bitcoin will approach the record high of about $20,000 this year, in our view, if it follows 2016's trend"

Also that maturation of the cryptocurrency is fuelled by

growing acceptance of digital currencies

the ability to trade bitcoin futures

a steady decline in volatility

should all help it appreciate.















