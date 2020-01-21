ICYMI - BoE, BOJ, ECB, BOC, BIS to meet to discuss a central bank digital currency (CBDC)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Cryptocurrency

A big get together to discuss a central bank cryptocurrency 

  • Bank of England 
  • Bank of Japan
  • European Central Bank
  • Riksbank
  • Bank of Canada
  • Swiss National Bank
  • the Bank for International Settlements 
They'll all be meeting, and "pool research and experiences " to develop a central bank digital currency (CBDC):
  • will examine "CBDC use cases; economic, functional and technical design choices, including cross-border interoperability; and the sharing of knowledge on emerging technologies"
While we are on cryptos - BTC price:

