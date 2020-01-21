ICYMI - BoE, BOJ, ECB, BOC, BIS to meet to discuss a central bank digital currency (CBDC)
A big get together to discuss a central bank cryptocurrency
- Bank of England
- Bank of Japan
- European Central Bank
- Riksbank
- Bank of Canada
- Swiss National Bank
- the Bank for International Settlements
They'll all be meeting, and "pool research and experiences " to develop a central bank digital currency (CBDC):
- will examine "CBDC use cases; economic, functional and technical design choices, including cross-border interoperability; and the sharing of knowledge on emerging technologies"
