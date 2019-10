Jamie Dimon is JPMorgan Chase CEO, spoke back on Friday on Libra, the cryptocurrency proposed by FB

"It was a neat idea that will never happen"



"We already have stable coins. They're not the first to do that,"

Of course, JPM have their own digital currency, so some of Dimon's comments might be, ummmm, motivated ….





And, a look at weekend BTC movement: