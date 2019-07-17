Former Microsoft worker charged with stealing millions in "digital currency" scam

Associated press report, conveyed by Market Watch, on a former employee of MSFT

Investigators said scheme to steal $10 million in digital currency

Dunno abut the 'digital currency' bit.

At the margin yes they are correct, but its …. .

digital currency such as gift cards

Apparently the plan was to steal $10 million in such "digital currency"

that could be redeemed for Microsoft products

then reselling

---

Meanwhile, the big digital currency is having a big of a nightmare …. bitcoin chart update:







US regulatorees taking a cold hard look at Facebook's Libra not helping the cypto complex.











