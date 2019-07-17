Former Microsoft worker charged with stealing millions in "digital currency" scam
Associated press report, conveyed by Market Watch, on a former employee of MSFT
- Investigators said scheme to steal $10 million in digital currency
Dunno abut the 'digital currency' bit.
At the margin yes they are correct
- digital currency such as gift cards
Apparently the plan was to steal $10 million in such "digital currency"
- that could be redeemed for Microsoft products
- then reselling
---
Meanwhile, the big digital currency is having a big of a nightmare …. bitcoin chart update:
US regulatorees taking a cold hard look at Facebook's Libra not helping the cypto complex.