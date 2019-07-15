Mnuchin says Treasury has growing concerns about crypto money laundering and Libra

Author: Adam Button | Category: Cryptocurrency

Comments from Mnunchin

Mnuchin
  • The US is focusing on "growing concern" about misuse of crypto
  • Has serious concern that Facebook's Libra would be misused
  • Treasury has been very clear to Facebook and Bitcoin users that they must implement the same AML protections as traditional financial service providers
  • Bitcoin is a national security issue
  • Our #1 issue is that we don't want bad actors using cryptocurrency
  • On Libra: "I'm not comfortable today"
  • "I have no idea why Bitcoin trades where it does"
Seems as though Mnuchin isn't a big fan of crypto. There was some fear that he would bring down the hammer but this sounds more like a warning.

Bitcoin fell to $10,300 from $10,500 after the press briefing was announced.

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose