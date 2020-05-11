More from Paul Tudor Jones - bullish gold and bitcoin

Greg posted PTJ's thought on bitcoin last week:

Adam posted on the chap over the weekend also:

Paul Tudor Jones is one of the great macro traders of all time but he's 'a slave to the tape'

More from Jones now, this via CNBC





Gold:

has a portion of his portfolio invested in gold

could go "substantially higher" if inflation spikes

Bitcoin:



"When I think of bitcoin, look at it as one tiny part of a portfolio. Itmay end up being the best performer of all of them, I kind of think it might be," he said. "But I'm very conservative. I'm going to keep a tiny percent of my assets in it and that's it. It has not stood the test of time, for instance, the way gold has."



has "just over 1% of my assets in bitcoin. Maybe it's almost 2. That seems like the right number right now."

"Every day that goes by that bitcoin survives, the trust in it will grow"

"if you take cash, on the other hand, and you think about it from a purchasing power standpoint, if you own cash in the world today, you know your central bank has an avowed goal of depreciating its value 2% per year," Jones said. "So you have, in essence, a wasting asset in your hands." Bitcoin, on the other hand, isn't subject to the whims of government spending, but is itself risky because it's only 11 years old





If only there was a way to combine gold with bitcoin … oh, wait … and look where its made!!!!











