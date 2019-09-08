New Zealand's Financial Markets Authority warn on Skyway Capital - exercise "serious caution"

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Cryptocurrency

An article in NZ media on the FMA warning Skyway Capital "may be involved in a scam"

The article is here at the link to Stuff NZ . In brief, quotes from the article:
  • A cryptocurrency investment project
  • lifetime payouts were described
  • Stuff saw several speakers in action
  • One slide shown to the audience said total SWIG and CRU (CryptoUnit) assets were now worth $62million from $43m last month
Here is the link to the article. As always, do take care with how you allocate your money. 
---

Meanwhile, a check on weekend bitcoin price action following the drop on Friday:

