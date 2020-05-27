PBOC says China aims to have its cryptocurrency ready soon

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Cryptocurrency

China is planning to have its own sovereign digital currency ready in time for the 2022 Winter Olympics

  • People's Bank of China Gov. Yi Gang released a statement on the digital currency, but did not specify a firm timetable for the release. 
  • government plans to run pilot tests at Olympic venues
  • trials are underway in Shenzhen, Suzhou, Chengdu and some otother areas
Via Nikkei, link here for more (may be gated)

While we wait, chjeking in on the BTC:
