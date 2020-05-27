PBOC says China aims to have its cryptocurrency ready soon

China is planning to have its own sovereign digital currency ready in time for the 2022 Winter Olympics

People's Bank of China Gov. Yi Gang released a statement on the digital currency, but did not specify a firm timetable for the release.

government plans to run pilot tests at Olympic venues

trials are underway in Shenzhen, Suzhou, Chengdu and some otother areas





While we wait, chjeking in on the BTC:











