PBOC shoots down rumour of digital currency issuance

This isn't the first time they have had to do this









It is the same case here as they reiterate in a statement that the digital currency is still being tested and has not been issued. Adding that trading of digital products in the name of the PBOC are likely fraudulent.





The PBOC had previously clarified that there is "no timetable" for the launch of its digital currency - in which research and testing had begun since 2014. So, I guess we'll still have to wait and see if this will ever see the light of day.

Back in September, the rumour was that the Chinese central bank will launch its digital currency in November and they quickly came out to deny that.