Singapore central bank wants tighter control over cryptocurrency

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Cryptocurrency

Monetary Authority of Singapore wants to licence and regulate anyone in SG who provides digital token services overseas  

  • proposes enhanced powers to deal with risks that can undermine the financial sector
  • proposes to expand its power to issue prohibition orders
  • proposes to expand powers to impose requirements including cyber security risks and data protection on all regulated financial institutions
(ps, photo is not actually real)Monetary Authority of Singapore wants to licence and regulate anyone in SG who provides digital token services overseas  
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose