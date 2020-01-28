Singapore new legislation offers cryptocurrency firms a chance at licences to expand
This via Bloomberg earlier, on legislation in SG
- introducing new payments legislation, the Payment Services Act
- that will offer global cryptocurrency firms a chance to expand their operations in the country - will regulate activities ranging from digital payments to trading of tokens such as Bitcoin
- will issue operating licenses for the first time
Link here for more
Japan is a trend setter in such legislation, 22 exchanges received licenses there since 2017.