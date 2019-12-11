Three men charged over $722 million cryptocurrency fraud - a “high-tech Ponzi scheme”

Here's an interesting read on Bloomberg regarding BitClub Network, with 3 men charged with wire fraud offences while 2 remain to be apprehended.

  • Ran it from 2014 until this month
  • solicited money from investors in exchange for shares in purported cryptocurrency mining pools
  • rewarded them for recruiting new investors
The three have been charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud  and conspiracy to sell unregistered securities

While on cryptos, BTC update:
