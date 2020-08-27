US to seize cryptocurrency accounts linked to North Korean hacks, $1bn stolen
Authorities in the US have moved to seize 280 cryptocurrency accounts they said were used by North Korean hackers
- An estimated $1 bn plus has been stolen from exchanges around the world, including some based in the US
- US Justice Department civil forfeiture filing related to a series of cyber thefts over the past two years
- "Today's action publicly exposes the ongoing connections between North Korea's cyber-hacking program and a Chinese cryptocurrency money laundering network," said Acting Assistant Attorney General Brian Rabbitt of the Justice Department's Criminal Division.
Info via the Wall Street Journal, link here (may be gated). Says funds used to finance NK's nuclear program.
