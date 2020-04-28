11 members of Congress are asking US Treasury to consider blockchain to help streamline distribution of funds

A letter from members of the US Congress to Treasury released on Tuesday (but dated April 23)

The letter notes the urgency of getting assistance to America's small businesses and working families

"We thus strongly encourage the Treasury Department to utilize private sector innovations such as blockchain and DLT to support the necessary functions of government to distribute and track relief programs and direct that all guidance support the use of technology to facilitate delivery of CARES Act benefits"







