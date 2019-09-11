US wants tight Swiss cryptocurrency regulations - concern on Facebook's Libra

Category: Cryptocurrency

US Treasury in discussions with regulators in Switzerland surrounding digital currencies

  • US want strong Switzerland regulations governing cryptocurrencies
  • The Swiss are in preparations for hosting Libra, a digital currency proposed by Facebook (the crypto to be partly based in Geneva)
  • US and Swiss officials met Tuesday in Bern, Switzerland
  • Treasury is concerned on potential digital money laundering and other illicit purposes
