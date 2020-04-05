7 articles that will help you trade during coronavirus

Author: Adam Button | Category: Education

Trading rules apply now more than ever

The volatility in the past month has been extreme and there is no sign it will slow down. This is an amazing opportunity to catch trends and big moves. But it's also a time of pitfalls so we've gathered some articles from our education section archive that are particularly helpful right now.

  1. This Game of Thrones speech is a perfect metaphor for markets
  2. The person you want to run away from is the person who KNOWS what will happen
  3. There is good volatility and there is bad volatility
  4. Four trading rules from 330 years ago prove that some lessons never change
  5. The 7 common reasons most traders fail in the markets
  6. To live like a king, trade like a rat
  7. The five smartest words retail forex traders say

