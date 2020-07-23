CM Trading leads the future of online trading in South Africa

What CM Trading has to offer you



CM Trading is a regulated international forex broker with a license by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) in South Africa to provide clients with online trading services across a variety of financial derivatives.

CM Trading is helping clients worldwide enjoy a more rewarding and seamless experience with unique trading and investment technologies. Through these innovations, CM Trading is leading the online trading market in South Africa and across the world.







Online trading made easier

Trillions of dollars exchange hands daily through online trading and it has become increasingly more accessible to the public over the years. In fact, you can now trade currencies or any other market through your mobile or tablet - while on the go or at the comfort of your own home.

CM Trading utilizes the industry's latest innovations to provide you with an advanced suite of tools and services that drive success, developed to make your trading experience both efficient and effortless.

Both beginner and seasoned traders have come to enjoy CM Trading's offering by taking advantage of the 1-on-1 trading sessions - available with the broker's senior market analysts who are on-hand to provide advice on how to navigate the markets and maximize your results.

If you need the latest updates on the market's hottest assets and events or are unsure which strategy better aligns with your profit targets, you can get in touch with your personal trading specialist throughout the day.

CM Trading's experts also monitor the markets daily in order to provide traders with free insights and unbiased information regarding the economic indicators that drive price fluctuations in the global markets.

Therefore, trading beginners can receive step by step guidance and advice from professional traders who are monitoring the market for new developments on a daily basis.

Another innovation that sets CM Trading apart from the competition is the Guardian Angel plugin which accompanies the broker's MT4 trading platform.

This plugin is automatically installed alongside the trading platform and can help clients keep track of their performance and get real-time feedback on their trading performance, upcoming volatility warnings as well as any other relevant market updates.





Focusing on education

CM Trading offers a complete education package with high quality educational material that can help clients develop their market knowledge and achieve consistent results.

All CM Trading clients get unlimited access to a diverse array of in-depth training videos, eBook tutorials and trading signals which are designed to provide traders of all skill levels the knowledge required to develop their own trading strategy with consistent results.

The broker also holds weekly webinars hosted by industry experts discussing topics that range from how to navigate the trading platform, to proven market analysis methods and advanced trading strategies.

Joining CM Trading's online workshops benefits traders by providing real trading examples and insights into the mindset they should adopt in order to be able to succeed in online trading.

Trading beginners can also take advantage of the broker's demo accounts and trade with virtual money in a simulated environment mirroring the live prices without any risk.





Leading the industry

The broker's efforts have been recognized with the Best-Performing Broker in South Africa award for three consecutive years.

Committed to offering versatile solutions that are tailored to the needs of the broker's clients in each region, CM Trading goes above and beyond in adapting its services and operations to meet these demands.

By popular demand, the broker has recently taken the necessary steps to allow clients to not only trade the most popular cryptocurrencies available, but also to fund their trading account with the cryptocurrency of their choice.

Thanks to the broker's wide selection of payment solutions and partnerships, clients will also be happy to learn that they can make transactions to and from their trading accounts in a matter of minutes.

Coupled with CM Trading's superior trading conditions, low fees across an assortment of trading assets and negative balance protection, clients can take advantage of opportunities that become available in the markets with complete confidence.

Thousands of CM Trading clients around the world have made online trading their own online business. Join CM Trading, the largest, multi-award-winning and regulated broker in South Africa.







