Demo trading contest just launched by Vantage FX

Vantage FX launches a two-week trading contest



Leading global Forex trading broker, Vantage FX, proudly announce to all traders the commencement of registration for their Trading Contest. The 2020 Vantage FX Demo Trading Contest is an avenue for traders to earn rewards for their trading prowess as part of its drive to give back to its community of active traders.

With a grand cash prize of a whopping USD 3,000 to be won, the contest is set to run for 2 weeks from the 27th of July until the 8th of August 2020 (GMT+10). The event will be running exclusively on the MT5 platform and is open to all traders who want to flex their trading muscles.

Speaking at the announcement, Janice Shi, Senior Marketing Manager at Vantage FX revealed that the mandatory use of registered demo contest accounts solely aims to offer traders the opportunities to try out the company's Indices products with market-leading spreads, together with over 200 carefully-selected Share CFD products of some of the largest global companies listed on the United States, Hong Kong, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Australian stock exchanges.

She urged all traders to register for their contest account, as it comes with USD 100,000 in virtual funds and is completely obligation-free.

The 2-week long 'championship' is expected to begin with each registered trader practicing on a test account, and they will receive a contest account in time for the competition. 'We really want the participants to be fully prepared rather than just rushing in and underperforming', Janice said.

With the substantial financial and technological backgrounds of its management team, Vantage FX is dedicated to offering traders a secure platform to invest and thrive with a wide variety of trading instruments. At the same time, traders also have constant access to the MT4/MT5 platforms and enjoy excellent execution speed with exceptional customer support.







