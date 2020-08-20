Does technical analysis work, or should it be in the same category as astrology and voodoo?

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Education

I posted on this a while back and reposting it now for those who may have missed it.

Some interesting weekend reading if you feel like it.

A piece from Cam Hui, author on the blog Humble Student of the Markets.

In a blog post (Technical analysis as behavioral finance: "Behavioral finance is the school of thought that tries to understand human behavior in the context of what "should" be rational expectations"), Hui links a recent essay he wrote, available here (its a PDF) in which he reviews the studies and literature examining the efficacy of technical analysis. Hui concludes that 'Technical analysis = behavioural finance', that is, TA falls into the realm of modelling human behaviour. He says:

  • Technical analysis can work
  • Technical analysis ...  (is) merely a set of tools, that are best used when you:
  • Understand the investment environment that you are in.
  • Build a model to exploit conditions in the current environment in a systematic and disciplined way.
  • Know the bet that you are making and know the limitations of the model. Most importantly, know when a model is going to fail with a changing investment environment.

Not everyone is going to be convinced, but its a good article to read this weekend. Feedback, as always, welcome.

