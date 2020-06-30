Everything you need to know about IQ Option's platform offering

An overview of IQ Option and its platform offering



Not all brokers are created equal, which is why it is important to research as much as you can about a platform before taking the leap to open an account.

For your convenience, this review will look at IQ Option, a broker well-known for its versatility and intuitive platform.

Specifically, we will break down the instruments available, regulatory compliance, different account types, broker fees, Support quality, and other platform resources.





IQ Option at a Glance

Launched in 2013, IQ Option has established a solid reputation as a leading Forex and CFD trading broker.

Over the years, IQ Option has expanded its services to many instruments, including Forex, stocks, cryptocurrency, commodities and ETFs.

The platform is recognized for its wide range of assets, intuitive interface, seamless trading apps for desktop/mobile, and outstanding customer service.

In addition, it offers some of the lowest spreads in the industry.

IQ Option traders have access to a plethora of technical analysis tools, an in-platform market news feed, and free educational resources to help boost trading performance.

Traders are able to use all platform features on a free, replenishable $10,000 demo account. Opening a real account for profit requires a minimum deposit of $10.





Regulation

In trading, regulatory compliance exhibits how reliable a company really is. IQ Option meets all regulatory requirements in the countries where it operates.

It is registered in Cyprus as IQ Option Europe Ltd and acquired its CySEC license in 2014.





Account Types

There are two main types of accounts that traders can open with IQ Option:

Demo Account - This free account includes a $10,000 replenishable balance and offers access to all the same features as a Real Account.

It is a good option for exploring the platform and practicing trading strategies.

Real Account - After depositing the minimal amount of just $10, the Real Account becomes activated. This account can be used to earn and withdraw profit.

Note: In order to withdraw money from a Real Account, the account must pass the verification process. It is highly recommended to undergo verification as soon as possible so that withdrawals and deposits are processed quickly.





Fees

There are no fees on deposits or withdrawals nor commission on trades.





Deposits and Withdrawals

Traders can deposit and withdraw funds through a variety of convenient channels, including debit/credit card and eWallets such as Neteller or Skrill.

Most requests are processed within 24 hours. However, some transactions may take up to 3 days to be reflected on the account depending on the chosen method.





Trading Platforms

Trading is available on both desktop (Mac and Windows) and mobile (iOS and Android). The applications are regularly updated/maintained, and traders can expect the same high level of performance across all platforms.

The platform is customizable, allowing traders to choose between light and dark mode, open multiple screens at once, and even create templates with preferred technical analysis indicators.





Assets

Forex - Popular major, minor and exotic pairs can be traded, including EUR/USD, GBP/CAD, and more.

Stocks - Clients can trade the shares of over 50 of the world's most renown companies from different spheres.

Cryptocurrency - The list of crypto assets available includes Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, and other leading cryptocurrencies.

Commodities - Oil, gold and silver are among the hottest commodities.

ETFs - Traders can diversify their portfolio by investing in baskets of assets.





Risk Management

Among the risk-management tools available on the platform, traders can find auto-close, trailing stop loss/take profit.





Education

Video tutorials - Traders have access to free video tutorials covering trading strategies and step-by-step guides on how to trade.

Market news - The in-platform news feed keeps traders informed of important events that can affect an asset's price movement.

IQ Blog - An expanding library of helpful articles about all the different aspects of trading, including actionable strategies and tips.





Support

IO Option's Support team is readily available 24/7 via email, calls, and in-platform chats. Support specialists speak your native language.





Partners

An attractive Affiliate program, established CPA program, and growing IB program - IQ Option offers it all. A variety of special offers are presented, often tailored to different geos.





Summary

IQ Option provides state-of-the-art trading technology with impressive functionality and a wide range of assets on multiple trading instruments.

Traders have access to an intuitive interface, educational resources, and helpful customer service.

Opening an account on IQ Option is completely free and comes with unlimited usage of a demo account.

To start trading on a standard account, a $10 minimum deposit is needed. Deposits are supported via bank cards, wire transfer, and e-wallets. Earnings can be withdrawn anytime on fully verified accounts.



