How do stock markets react to civil unrest?

Not much, via CNBC

I came across an interesting article on CNBC which looked at the impact of US civil unrest on stock markets. It is worth reading the article in full but here are the key points:





Tina Fordham, head of global political strategy at Avonhurst, told CNBC on Tuesday that historically, political unrest in developed markets hasn’t had much impact on equity markets.

Investors expect that, although this violence is alarming, that it will blow over and that the U.S. is a law and order country and things won't get further out of control,

Jim Cramer said on Monday that the reason the stock market had rallied after a weekend of protests was because it was blind to social justice.









