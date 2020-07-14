Introducing the new FXPro app!

The latest updates to the FXPro trading app



Trading on the go just got better, with the latest updates of the FxPro trading app.

As a global leader in the CFD & finance sphere, we are always looking for ways to improve our product offering and client experience.

Enter the FxPro mobile application with trading platform integration!

Gone are the days of having to install separate applications for trading and managing your broker accounts. Now you can register, fund and trade all from the comfort of one application.

Whilst all of our clients can use the app for account management and fund management, those who wish to use it for trading will have the full range of CFD instruments we provide and may use the same account type with our proprietary webtrader or the classic MT4 platform solution.

The app also features an interactive economic calendar with the ability to set reminders for important data releases. We also provide push notifications on increased volatility, keeping you on top of the latest market moves, wherever you are.

At FxPro, client security and privacy are a priority and as a result, we have several security features available on the app, including Passcode with fingerprint access option and 2-step authentication.

You can also contact FxPro's 5-star customer support via LiveChat which is available 24/5 directly from the app menu.

The trading platform is still a relatively new product and the app will be frequently improved and updated.

Our latest update includes a fully translated/optimised interface in 15+ languages, implementation of demo accounts & several improvements to GUI.





Recently earning the notable title of "Best Mobile Application" at the 2020 Online Personal Wealth Awards, our app has everything that you need, all-in-one, at your fingertips!



With well over 100k downloads already it has received gushing feedback from clients.

We invite you to check out the FxPro App and take a look for yourselves!

https://fxpro.onelink.me/DDno/direct





Manage and trade on the go

Like a Pro





Article by FxPro: FxPro is a leading CFD broker providing 265+ instruments in FX, Metals, Shares, Indices, Energies and Futures. They have received over 70 UK & International awards for their services and hold 4 regulatory licences from FCA, CySec, SCB & FSCA. Visit https://www.fxpro.com/ for more information.

Trade Responsibly: CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 79.78% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs and Spread Betting work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.







