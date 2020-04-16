Just waking up? A reminder how hungry the market is for encouraging coronavirus news.

I've tagged this post as 'education'. The reason for that is it is so important when trading news to get into the mindset of knowing what the market is looking for. Past weeks have shown how hungry markets are for any encouraging news in this battle against COVID-19. 

Check out that post I have linked to. I posted it many hours ago and since then the moves have been solidly higher. AUD/JPY is (almost literally) ballistyic:

ps. News on this drug has been encouraging in the past, the WSJ from mid-March:
Is this a reason to be unconvinced on the latest headline? Sure. Is it a reason to miss a profit opportunity for traders? Certainly not - get into tune with what the market is looking for (see above) and use it. 


