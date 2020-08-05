New research portal by XM

A look at the brand new XM research portal



There's always something exciting happening in the markets, but this year really has taken everyone on a wild ride. The Covid-19 pandemic has changed our lives in so many aspects and inevitably, it has affected global markets in ways we probably haven't seen in our lifetime. As the situation is still evolving, it's crucial for traders to be up to speed with global developments and be well informed.

XM.com just celebrated its 10-year anniversary and is seeking to further enhance its customers' trading experience by launching its brand new Research Portal.



With rich daily updates by its in-house team of analysts, XM.com is confident it can help traders make the best trading decisions.

Each article by XM Research can be easily shared on your preferred social media platform or even listened to, simply by clicking the available "Play" button.





XM Research Overview



XM's team of dedicated analysts offers a broad set of articles, market analysis and insights. Updated daily, our range of content include Technical Analysis, Market Comments, Forex Previews, Special Reports and a Weekly Outlook.

In the main page you will also find XM TV, which offers a variety of videos discussing market news, forex previews with analysis from our team of experts as well as detailed technical analysis of the most popular instruments. Moreover, one can also find the podcasts to XM's Daily Market Comment should traders prefer listening to it in audio format.

The latest news on the portal's home page are powered by Reuters giving readers the chance to get instant news as they come in, while Trade Ideas (by Autochartist), Technical Summaries and the Economic Calendar provide enhanced user experience, offering traders advanced tools on all the major currency pairs, indices, commodities and individual stocks.





Technical Analysis



XM's team of analysts take a careful look at market trends, offering daily forecasts on the main currency pairs, indices, commodities and stocks. Going through the Technical Analysis articles, and with the help of the corresponding charts included, one can discover key support and resistance levels, see what patterns are forming and make more informed judgements on how the price will evolve.

Next to each article's title, one can additionally see the trend at a quick glance to identify whether the instrument is bullish, bearish or neutral.

Some Technical Analysis articles can also be enjoyed as videos, which can be accessed easily via XM TV or from XM's YouTube channel.

Although a lot of XM's content is free and available to anyone interested, a selection of premium articles is 'locked' and available exclusively to account holders. But by following a few simple steps, you can create your own XM account for free.





Forex Previews

Forex Previews provide traders an advance look into upcoming market-moving events and how they may affect a currency's performance. Forex Previews cover central bank meetings, important data releases, major political developments, and of course the Week Ahead, which is a comprehensive guide to the main themes of the upcoming week.



XM's research is primarily focused on but not limited to the key markets of the United States, the Eurozone, China, Japan, the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia.

The majority of our Forex Preview stories can also be experienced as video discussions. In an interview style, our team of analysts give their point of view on current affairs and their estimation on how the main currencies are likely to move.

All these are available on XM TV and on XM's YouTube channel.





Daily Market Comment



The Daily Market Comment articles offer a concise but thorough look into the latest market actions. Analyzing the latest headlines and developments from around the world, our analysts use their expertise to explain the market moves, examine their impact and guide traders on upcoming risk events.

Excerpts from XM's Daily Market Comment are often quoted by financial journalists from various media outlets such as Reuters, Marketwatch.com, and The Guardian.



The Daily Market Comment report is published daily and is also featured as a Podcast and a video (with charts and highlights of the day).





Special Reports



These are exactly what the name suggests: special in-depth articles into hot topics that traders are focusing on. The ever-changing market environment offers trade opportunities and even potholes a well-informed trader should be aware of. Special Reports by XM look at a broad range of topics, ranging from commodities such as gold and oil to key global events and trends.

Written in clear and easy-to-understand language, they explore the market impact of events such as elections, lockdowns and the coronavirus pandemic, ongoing events like Brexit and US-China tensions and offer key insights into how these could affect markets and currencies.





Latest News



On XM's new Research Portal you will find a steady inflow of the latest news powered by Reuters.

Reuters is the premier news service provider for financial professionals worldwide. Reuters News gives subscribers more specialist updates such as news about emerging countries, specific commodities and currencies outside the major pairs that are covered by our XM research team, as well as wider financial market and corporate news.

One can also filter the news tailored to their preference of Forex, Indices, Commodities, Stocks and Cryptocurrencies.





Tools



XM's brand-new portal offers a variety of tools to support clients' trading experience. Trade Ideas powered by Autochartist allows subscribers to get automated trading signals on a range of instruments.

One can add, remove or change instruments and have a quick glance at their direction. The full capabilities of this tool are available only to XM subscribers. However even without an account, you can see the main instruments and their current trend on the main page.



The same goes with the Technical Summaries section. Customizations are restricted to XM subscribers only. Those that sign up as members can enjoy detailed technical info of their selected instruments on multiple timeframes, including minute, hourly, daily and monthly. This enables users to plan short- and longer-term trades, with a host of tools at their disposal to guide them on trend directions and patterns.





XM TV



XM's research team produces a minimum of 3 videos per day, which are available for free to all users on XM TV on the brand new Research Portal or on our YouTube channel.

The daily video content consists of two Technical Analysis videos and the Daily Market Comment. The XM team also produces a minimum of three discussion videos a week. The intelligent conversations between our professional presenters and market analysts provide supplementary analysis to our Forex Preview, Special Report and Week Ahead articles.





XM Podcast



One of the latest additions to the new XM Research Portal is the availability of the research content as podcasts. You can hear the daily episodes of the Daily Market Comment and the weekly episode of the Weekly Outlook here.

The purpose is to provide existing and prospective clients up-to-date information on the latest market happenings from around the world. Whether you are trading from your desk or on the go, XM's daily podcasts can help you stay abreast of the most relevant stories in a convenient manner.









XM's podcasts can also be found on Apple, Spotify and Google podcasts amongst others.