One mobile trading app to rule them all: Introducing eFXGO!

Life is increasingly on the go, placing a greater emphasis on mobile trading apps and technology. Indeed, users are demanding more from these apps than ever before, placing a greater premium on such technology.

Many brokers have struggled to effectively satisfy these needs. However, EuropeFX has met the challenge head on, culminating in the launch of eFXGO!, an intuitive trading app for FX and contracts-for-difference (CFDs).





Why you should be using eFXGO!

Traders demand more from their brokers, and by extension the technology they have at their disposal. In an increasingly competitive field, users want to feel greater agency over their trading, along with access to the same tool suite available at traditional desktop trading desks.

This is no easy feat, though eFXGO! has managed to check off all the right boxes. For starters, eFXGO! isn't simply a scaled-down desktop platform. Instead, the app operates as a sovereign advanced trading technology that is engineered for mobile devices only.

The entire framework of eFXGO! is tailored specifically for mobile trading, which allows it to perform a range of specialized functions. The native Android and iOS app are fully compatible and streamlined to work with all existing EuropeFX systems, including MT4.

Modern day traders rely on a basket of different assets. eFXGO! offers access to upwards of 100 tradable assets, including major, minor, and exotic FX pairs, commodities, and CFDs covering shares, indices, and spot metals.

Users of MT4 and other existing platforms will feel right at home with eFXGO! The difference lies in the flexibility and fine-tuned feel the app provides while trading on mobile devices.

Thanks to its dedicated mobile design, users are able to take advantage of improved trade flexibility and order execution. This extends to trades directly from chart viewing, saving users the trouble of sorting through multiple pages.

Moreover, trade alerts help keep all users abreast of any developments and updates, placing them in greater control over their positions. eFXGO! is also built on offering precise entry and exit points on all your positions.

One of the biggest strengths of eFXGO! is its ease of use for first-time users. The app has an extremely familiar feel and traders both advanced and novice can take advantage of an optimized and clean interface.

Unlike many other platforms, eFXGO! is backed by in-app support that is available around the clock, five days a week. The app is also defined by its flexibility, syncing directly with the EuropeFX client area as well as its supported platform variants.

This is instrumental in ensuring a smooth trading experience between multiple accounts so you can spend more time trading and less time figuring learning the interface.

eFXGO! also has made security protocols an area of emphasis. This includes relying on encoded and encrypted data transmission to give you more piece of mind. Find out today what eFXGO! can do for you by downloading it today to your Android or iPhone!





EuropeFX is a global leader in Forex, CFDs, stocks, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and more. The company utilizes STP trade execution, offering live webinars and education sessions and an extensive lineup of tradable assets, markets, platforms and trading options.



