Recognising a 'true' breakout and a 'false' breakout

Watch for the close of the candle







Interested in learning more trading tips and tricks? Checkout ForexSource.co for live analysis. See here for global coronavirus case data This commentary below is given by forexlive.com's very own Giles Coghlan.

Here is a tip recorded in the video below for recognising a 'clean' breakout of a level versus a 'false' breakout. One of our subscribers asked this question in our terminal today. Every video has a question panel into which subscribers can type their questions into. Our team of analysts then answer them throughout the day.