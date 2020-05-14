SimpleFX celebrates Bitcoin Pizza Day with 50% spread cashbacks

Join in on the Bitcoin Pizza Day party!



One fine day, on May 22, 2010, a man from Florida paid 10,000 Bitcoins in exchange for two large Papa John's pizzas. Who would have guessed that the amount paid for those pizzas would be worth $76 million today!

The man who goes by the name of Laszlo Hanyecz was an early supporter of crypto. On a normal day, he posted on a popular Bitcoin forum that he would pay 10,000 BTC to whoever can provide him two large pizzas. One BTC was worth 0.004 cents at that time and his order amounted to around $40.





May 18, 2010, 12:35:20 AM



I'll pay 10,000 bitcoins for a couple of pizzas.. like maybe 2 large ones so I have some left over for the next day [...] You can make the pizza yourself and bring it to my house or order it for me from a delivery place, but what I'm aiming for is getting food delivered in exchange for bitcoins [...]



Thanks,

Laszlo

A user named "jercos" took the challenge and looked for a way to order online. At last, he was able to place an order for two large Papa John's pizzas delivered to Hanyecz's house in Florida. Hanyecz and jercos talked it out over internet relay chat. And finally, after 4 days of this quest, jercos received the 10,000 BTC payment to his wallet.

This exciting event marked the legendary "Bitcoin Pizza Day." It is annually celebrated by the crypto world to commemorate the first-ever Bitcoin payment for a commercial product in the history of cryptocurrency. The Papa John's branch at Atlantic Boulevard on Jacksonville, Florida even has a plaque on the wall that proudly says "Home of the First Bitcoin Purchase."

Ten years later, the Bitcoin price skyrocketed, pricing the "Bitcoin Pizzas" at about $76 million today!





Special 50% Spread Cashbacks on Bitcoin Pizza Day

SimpleFX joins the Bitcoin Pizza Day party! On May 22, 2020, traders get the chance to trade and receive a staggering 50% spread cashbacks to their account. This applies to all trades made on May 22, 2020, anytime from 00:00:01 UTC to 23:59:59 UTC.

Trade with the lowest spread! Share this promo and earn more. Just head to the SimpleFX WebTrader and access our excellent advertising tools. It's completely free. We prepared attractive banners that you can easily incorporate to your blogs or social media sites.

On the main menu, click on "Refer friends" and go to the "Pro Affiliate Panel." The pre-made Bitcoin Pizza Day banner along with other promotional banners are found under "Marketing tools." You can even track your referral links easily. Moreover, you still earn up to 25% lifetime revenue share from every referred trader.

Come and celebrate Bitcoin Pizza Day with us! Enjoy 50% spread cashbacks on this big day. Register on SimpleFX with just your email address. It's fast and easy. No minimum deposits required. See you there!







