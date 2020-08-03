The tools for success in online trading
In order to succeed in any endeavour, you undertake, you first need to start with the right tools. Regardless of what you aim to accomplish, the right tool for the job will ensure that the task at hand is finished both easily and efficiently.
Therefore, if your goal is to become a successful forex trader, you need to make sure that the tools and applications you are using, are the ones that are most conducive to your success.
CM Trading,
the largest forex broker in South Africa, enjoys a long-standing record for
providing clients with everything they need to succeed in trading the financial
markets including the most proven and reliable trading platforms available in
the industry.
MetaTrader 4 - The industry's most popular platform
Since the trading platform is for the majority of traders the main avenue into the live market as well as their primary charting tool, it stands to reason that it needs to meet and exceedeven the strictest requirements.
The MetaTrader 4, more widely known by the moniker MT4 has gained such popularity through the years that it has become synonymous with the forex industry.
Throughout its decade-long existence, MetaTrader 4 has grown from a basic trading platform to a full-fledged trading suite of unique tools and services that are second to none.
Traders can not only make use of the platform's advanced charting capabilities to monitor and trade their favourite assets, but to sign up with various forex signals services available within the platform as well.
Another great advantage of the MT4 is its community-based marketplace, which provides traders access to thousands of other trading plugins, automated forex trading robots and technical indicators.
The MT4 platform is suitable for both
beginner and professional traders alike and offers a robust and reliable
trading experience while being incredibly versatile and customizable.
CM Trading Sirix mobile - Trading on the go
The financial markets are incredibly volatile and vulnerable to various economic indicators and news that can affect their price on the global stage at any given time.
Therefore, it is invaluable for traders to be able to access the markets around the clock, even if they are away from home, in order to be able to take advantage of any opportunities that may arise throughout the day.
The Sirix mobile application is CM Trading's answer to mobile trading. If you are looking for a user-friendly and seamless trading experience, you can download the broker's application on all modern devices that support the Android and iOS operating systems including smartphone and tablets.
Utilizing the broker's mobile application,
clients can access the markets wherever they are - as long as they have an
active internet connection.
CopyKat - Better results without the effort
The most recent innovation in online trading is what is referred to as copy-trading or social trading, which provides a platform where investors can connect with professional traders and learn from their strategies or even copy their trades into their own accounts for a fee.
Traders can use the CM Trading CopyKat social trading platform to seek out successful traders, analyse their trading activity, follow their trades over time, and even copy their trades. The CopyKat platform can serve as hands-on training tool that can help beginners learn how experienced traders take advantage of market opportunities. Its strongest benefit is that it lets a trader see successful trading strategies in action, before even investing any money.
There's never been a better time to trade the markets and CopyKat allows you to access all of these profitable opportunities without any prior trading experience.
If you want to sign up
for an account with the best-performing broker in South Africa, or just
interested in learning more about CM Trading's unique offering head over to
cmtrading.com.