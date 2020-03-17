US emini S&P500 futures are trading below limit up

My previous post was:

What limit up means and what is happening now ….





Limit up means the contract is not allowed to move up more than 5% in overnight



that is, there can be no trades higher until 9:30 am NY time

trade below the upper limit is permitted (this is what is now happening, ie the price has fallen back a little)

that is price can trade down, just not any further up

---







5% up-and-down limits



effective 5:00 p.m. - 8:30 am CT, Sundays through Fridays







