US emini S&P500 futures are trading below limit up
What limit up means and what is happening now ….
Limit up means the contract is not allowed to move up more than 5% in overnight
- that is, there can be no trades higher until 9:30 am NY time
- trade below the upper limit is permitted (this is what is now happening, ie the price has fallen back a little)
- that is price can trade down, just not any further up
- 5% up-and-down limits
- effective 5:00 p.m. - 8:30 am CT, Sundays through Fridays