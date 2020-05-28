What is VPS trading?

A closer look into VPS trading



A virtual private server (VPS) is a powerful computer used for web hosting. What does that mean for you and your trades?

You'll be permanently connected to the internet with the fastest possible connection. That way you can run automated trading strategies speedily and accurately 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Which is great news if you're in need of super-fast trade execution, or if your current internet connection is unreliable.

You don't need any additional hardware, backup internet or power supply of your own to use a VPS. There's also less risk of viruses and other technical issues messing up your trades.





How does VPS trading work?

The VPS remotely hosts the MT4 trading platform, and relays your trade orders to our MT4 server.

You'll enjoy efficient, secure trading - on any device - across the full MT4 market offering, including EUR/USD, USD/JPY and GBP/USD currency pairs.

The MT4 trading platform is free to download and allows you to:

Analyse markets using interactive charts

Identify market trends and signals for entry and exit points

Manage your trades using different types of order





A connection you can rely on

As many traders have discovered, a VPS is safe and reliable, with most reputable providers guaranteeing 99.9% uptime. With a VPS you can:

Connect to your platform anywhere, any time

Reduce time and delays between order entry and execution

Continue trading as usual during unexpected power outages

Reduce slippage, as a VPS can reduce the time it takes to send your trades





The benefits of trading with a VPS

Fastest possible connection speed

Unaffected by outages or system errors

Suitable for traders using Expert Advisors

Trades can be executed while your computer is switched off

You can open several MT4 panels from the same VPS

Works smoothly alongside many operating systems

Trading is all about timing, so you need a secure system that's also fast and reliable - especially if your trades are automated.

A VPS gives you all this and more. To learn how VPS trading could give you an edge, visit us here today.





Disclaimer: This written/visual material is comprised of personal opinions and ideas. The content should not be construed as containing any type of investment advice and/or a solicitation for any transactions. It does not imply an obligation to purchase investment services, nor does it guarantee or predict future performance. FXTM, its affiliates, agents, directors, officers or employees do not guarantee the accuracy, validity, timeliness or completeness of any information or data made available and assume no liability for any loss arising from any investment based on the same.

FXTM is an international online forex broker offering financial services in forex, CFDs on spot metals and CFDs on Commodity Futures, Indices and Shares.

FXTM brand is authorized and regulated in various jurisdictions. ForexTime Limited (www.forextime.com/eu) is regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission with CIF license number 185/12, licensed by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) of South Africa, with FSP No. 46614. The company is also registered with the Financial Conduct Authority of the UK with number 600475. Exinity Limited (www.forextime.com) is regulated by the Financial Services Commission of the Republic of Mauritius with an Investment Dealer License bearing license number C113012295. Forextime UK Limited (www.forextime.com/uk) is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, firm reference number 777911.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money."







