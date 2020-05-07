What would happen if China dumped their treasury holdings?
Would China sell their treasuries?
In this video we discuss the potential impact of China selling their US treasury holdings. With the prospect of the US/China trade war re-emerging this week traders are once again focusing on these two nations. With over 40% of the world's GDP made up by China and the US these two countries having a trade war impact the whole globe. Watch the video below to find out more:
Interested in finding out about more market moving action that might be ahead?
Checkout ForexSource.co for live analysis.