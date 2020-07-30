Why a trading journal could boost your trading performance

How a trading journal can help you with your trading



The trading journal is one of the most underrated tools in the world of trading. The task of keeping such a journal can seem tedious in the beginning, and most traders lack the patience and discipline to update it frequently. Nevertheless, for those who keep a trading journal over the long-term, it could prove extremely helpful on the journey to become a successful trader.

A trading journal is much more than a log of trades that were executed. It can be whatever you make out of it. Traders can write down their thoughts, emotions and observations. It is important to take note of an important observation as soon as possible, as some of it might get lost during a hectic trading day.

Time

It can appear time-consuming to keep a trading journal, especially if you are a short-term trader. Especially beginners will often say: "I don't have time to keep a journal, I have to watch the markets!"

Indeed, as a trader you make money by identifying good opportunities and not by writing a journal. However, one does not have to write down a note after every single trade, but instead make short notes after spotting something important. In the evening hours - when it is usually less busy - you can then put together a quick summary about the trading day and the key conclusions.

The truth can hurt...

A trading journal is most efficient when a trader is honest to him/herself. That does not mean that there should be too much negativity. Comments like "I had a terrible day! I'm wondering if this is worth my time and if I will ever succeed" won't make you a better trader. Instead, make observations and try to identify what exactly went wrong.

Example: "I identified a good trading opportunity, but due to an overflow of information I became insecure and closed my trade way too early."

What could be the solution to that? Perhaps the trader in this example is spending too much time on Twitter and the tweets from various sources make him/her feel insecure.

1. Finding the right trading style

2. Identifying your strengths/weaknesses

3. Source of Information

4. Discipline

5. Numbers don't lie

If you keep trading statistics as part of your trading journal - even better. Along with your own observations, the stats will give you important insights.

Using Demo or Live Account?

Whether you're using a Live or Demo Account, you can optimise the impact of a trading journal if you make detailed notes of your trades. The more details you put in your trading journal the better you will understand your trading progress.

Many professional and successful traders include trade details such as entry and exit levels, position sizes and other statistics. It is also useful to include emotional and psychological triggers that affect your trades. Remember, your trading journal should reflect your trading experience and journey - including the ups and downs for you to monitor and appreciate your trading progress.

