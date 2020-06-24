Why trust matters — Trade with Rakuten Securities Australia in times of uncertainty

Rakuten Securities Australia has the full backing of one of the largest retail brokerages in the world

In times of uncertainty, trust matters. This is also evident in the strength of brands, namely during unstable market conditions where volatility abounds.

For these reasons, Rakuten Securities Australia (RSA) has made sure it has the strong financial backing it needs to get through any situation. Backed by one of the largest online and retail trading entities globally in Rakuten, RSA is one of the safest options to turn to during these turbulent times.

Indeed, the outbreak of Covid-19 has fundamentally changed the FX and financial services industry seemingly overnight. With more demand than ever for these services, traders are looking for stability and trustworthiness.





Why Choose Rakuten Securities Australia

With the full support of Rakuten Group, RSA stands as one of the most durable brokers on the market. This stands in opposition to many other brokers, which lack a large enough balance sheet or financial backing during highly volatile periods.

Additionally, RSA supports advanced pricing technology directly from its Tokyo platform as this allows RSA to leverage on the large order flow with its Japanese Head Office.

This lets RSA offer a unique pricing model to the global markets. Of note, RSA does not charge any commission on their spreads. This is a highly beneficial attribute for veteran traders making large volumes of trades or newer traders learning the market.

RSA adopts its mantra from its immediate parent company Rakuten Securities, Inc. With strong financial backing and the enduring strong principles of Rakuten Group, RSA has run its business in an efficient manner, aiming to focus on the fundamentals of being a good broker.

This includes offering highly competitive spreads, securing funds, and providing excellent customer support. These offerings have turned RSA into one of the most trusted names in the region, as they resonate strongly with traders.





About Rakuten

Rakuten Securities Australia (RSA) is a forex and metals broker backed by the global expertise of Rakuten Securities, Inc., the world's fifth largest retail FX broker.





Rakuten Inc. has a market cap of 15 Billion AUD and 1 Billion members within the group's companies. Rakuten Inc. became the Main Global Partner of FC Barcelona and was the NBA Champion's Golden State Warriors' first ever Jersey Badge Sponsor in 2017.