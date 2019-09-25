1 - 3 month AUD/USD outlook

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Westpac on the Australian dollar for the coming quarter

found strength in early September from thawing US-China trade developments
  • a bounce in iron ore prices 
  • and large resource company dividend payments
But 0.6900 did not quite give way before the resources-linked support faded.
  • Pressure was amplified by the 12-month high in Australia's unemployment rate, shifting market pricing towards an October RBA rate cut. 
  • Delivery of this cut and a likely ongoing easing bias should keep a lid on AUD/USD rallies multi-week. 
  • We also do not expect a major US-China trade breakthrough in October.
an overhang of spec short A$ positioning and our dovish FOMC view should limit the amount of time AUD spends under 0.6700



ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose