10-year Treasury yields bouncing back ahead of European trading

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Is the great short squeeze over?

USGG10YR
10-year yields are back up above 1.30%, coming well off yesterday's low of 1.25% as we see a move towards 1.34% ahead of European trading today.

There was a late bounce yesterday already as equities also fade losses but there is still some hint of caution considering the developments seen earlier in the week.

It it still too early to say what the latest bounce represents but so far, market participants may take some comfort from this ahead of the weekend at least.

