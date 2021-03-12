10-year Treasury yields jump higher to hit 1.60% again

10-year Treasury yields are up over 6 bps on the day to hit the Monday highs

The Treasuries selloff is back and yields are shooting higher in European morning trade today. In turn, this is underpinning the dollar as the greenback climbs to fresh highs across the board with USD/JPY touching 109.00 and EUR/USD falling to 1.1941.





Elsewhere, Nasdaq futures have extended its decline to nearly 1% currently.





The market took in some calm from the more meh auctions in 10-year and 30-year Treasuries this week and the ECB also did its part yesterday, but it is tough to fight the momentum in the bigger picture as we see the rout return today. From earlier:







