10-year Treasury yields recover some ground to 0.50% on the session

The low today touched 0.314%





In turn, this is helping USD/JPY move off the 102.00 level towards 102.70 currently but there are no strong hints of a major turnaround in risk sentiment just yet.





Oil is down by nearly 21% on the day still, but WTI is sitting around $32.70 - off lows around $27.34 seen during the height of the panic earlier today.

Despite the nearly 20 bps recovery from the lows, 10-year yields are still down by over 25 bps to start the week. Meanwhile 30-year yields are now around 0.90% after a plunge towards a fresh record low just under 0.70% to start the European morning.