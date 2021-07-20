10-year Treasury yields switch back lower in European trading

Easy come, easy go





10-year yields have now fallen back down to 1.174% after having settled around 1.20% to 1.21% in early European trading.





With this, USD/JPY has also erased its earlier advance from 109.70 to fall to session lows now just under 109.40. European indices have also largely erased its earlier advance with US futures trimming gains as well.





The market was able to breathe easier in the early parts of today but it is sure starting to look like time to hold its breath again.