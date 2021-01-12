101 people evacuated from a flight at Baltimore/Washington Int’l Airport after a threat

Subscription Confirmed!
Thank you for subscribing
Trade with Top Brokers
Must Read
Market Data by TradingView
Technical Analysis
Forex Orders
-
FX option expiries for Tuesday January 12 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Monday January 11 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Friday January 8 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Thursday January 07 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Wednesday January 6 at the 10am NY cut
Central Banks
-
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.4823 (vs. yesterday at 6.4764)
-
More from Fed's Kaplan - hopeful later this year will meet 'substantial progress' bar for tapering QE
-
Fed's Kaplan speaking - sees a contraction in the order of 2.25 to 2.5% for US GDP in 2020
-
Fed's Barkin projecting 'hurt' for the US in Q1 and H1 but H2 will be stronger
-
Fed's Bostic: The Fed is not locked into a 'paradigm', changes possible